Stadiums: Daktronics Upgrades AV At Washington State’s Gesa Field

Washington State University has unveiled a new end zone display and sound system at Gesa Field in Pullman. Daktronics also supplied the controls and content package for game-day production.

Washington State University has unveiled a Daktronics video display and audio system at Gesa Field, home of the Cougars football team. The upgrades debuted over the weekend as part of the stadium’s 2026 season.

The east end zone display measures 42 feet high by 101 feet wide (12.8 by 30.8 meters) and has a 10-millimeter pixel pitch. It can show live video, replays, statistics, game information and sponsor messages.

Daktronics mounted a new point-source audio system above the display. The company said it redesigned the system to improve sound throughout the seating bowl, including areas affected by the athletics building in the west end zone, such as the press box, clubs and suites.

Washington State also received Daktronics’ Show Control system, which brings display control, video processing, data integration and playback together for game-day production. Daktronics Creative Services will provide a custom digital content package for home games and other events.

The university has used Daktronics audio systems at Gesa Field for roughly 20 years.