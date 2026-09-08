Programmatic DooH: Viooh Adds 800 Starlite Media Screens Across US Retail Locations

Partnership gives programmatic buyers access to large-format displays across more than 70 US markets, generating a reported 650 million impressions per month.

Viooh has partnered with Starlite Media to make more than 800 digital OoH screens at US retail destinations available through its programmatic platform.

The screens are located across more than 70 designated market areas and generate 650 million monthly impressions.

Starlite Media operates large-format digital displays at community shopping centers. Its inventory is positioned near grocery stores and other retailers, including at entrances, along walkways and on exterior walls.

The partnership gives advertisers using Viooh’s supply-side platform access to Starlite’s inventory and the ability to select locations, campaign dates and spending levels programmatically.

“By making Starlite Media’s large-format inventory available programmatically, we’re giving buyers greater flexibility to connect with valuable retail audiences throughout their shopping journeys and drive greater campaign impact,” said Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Viooh.