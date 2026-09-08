Asia Expansion: Aldi Buys Into Dali

The German retail giant Aldi Süd has found its discount-store anagram in Dali and is investing in the Philippine retailer. The two chains share more than just the letters in their names.

Aldi Süd has acquired a minority stake in Philippine discount retailer Dali. The companies did not disclose the size of the stake or other financial terms.

The shared letters are not the only parallel. Dali’s business model closely mirrors the German discounter’s own concept.

Dali offers a streamlined range of private-label and household products at low prices, sold through small, low-overhead neighborhood stores. Founded in early 2020, the chain now operates more than 1,300 stores, serving nearly one million customers a day.

Aldi Süd expands into Asia

For Aldi Süd, the deal marks one of its first steps into Asia. The company currently operates 90 stores in China, its only presence in the region, out of more than 7,500 locations worldwide across 11 countries.

Marcus Almeling, Aldi Süd’s chief financial officer, described the investment to Insider PH as long-term and pointed to rising demand for affordable groceries in the Philippines. “Dali has built an impressive hard-discount retail business in a short period of time,” he said.

Dali says its stores, store ecosystem and network of local farmers and food producers have created more than 10,000 jobs. The investment is also meant to support Dali’s expansion into smaller towns and provinces across the Philippines.