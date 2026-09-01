DooH: Pattison Outdoor Adds 20 Digital Displays To Montréal Bixi Network

Year-round displays expand the bike-share advertising network, which also includes more than 1,000 static panels across Montréal.

Pattison Outdoor has added 20 digital advertising displays to its Bixi bike-share network in Montréal, expanding its year-round media offering across the city.

The displays are located in the downtown area and several high-traffic neighborhoods, including locations near shopping centers, cinemas, retail stores and commuter corridors.

They complement more than 1,000 static advertising panels already operated across the Bixi network, giving advertisers the ability to combine digital and static campaigns across the bike-share system.

Designed for bike-share stations

The Bixi design team designed the new digital advertising columns specifically for use at bike-share stations and to integrate with the surrounding streetscape.

“This new advertising column is one of the first digital advertising displays specifically designed for bike-share stations,” said Pierre-Luc Marier, director of integrated marketing, growth and public affairs at Bixi Montréal.

The expansion continues a partnership between Pattison Outdoor and Bixi Montréal, which operates the city’s bike-share system.

“The addition of these 20 digital displays represents a significant evolution of our Bixi media offering,” said Dominic Loporcaro, vice president and general manager, Eastern Region, Pattison Outdoor.