Partnerships: Lyft Becomes Official Rideshare Partner Of Sphere

A multiyear agreement will give Lyft brand exposure across Sphere’s indoor and outdoor digital signage while adding a dedicated pickup and drop-off area at the Las Vegas venue.

Sphere Entertainment has named Lyft an official rideshare partner of Sphere under a multiyear marketing agreement.

The partnership combines transportation services with advertising opportunities across the venue’s digital ecosystem, including placements on in-venue IPTV displays and exterior signage, such as displays in Sphere’s rideshare lot.

Brand exposure will extend across live residencies, Sphere Experiences and other marquee events. The agreement also establishes a dedicated Lyft pickup and drop-off zone and adds in-app wayfinding intended to help visitors navigate to and from the venue.

“At Sphere, we welcome guests from around the world, offering brands unparalleled opportunities to connect with a global audience,” said Marcus Ellington, executive vice president of advertising sales and sponsorships at Sphere. “Lyft has built one of the most widely used rideshare platforms, connecting people to the places and experiences that matter most to them.

From app to venue

Lyft described Las Vegas as one of its most active markets for live entertainment and event travel. Jordan Glassberg, vice president of partnerships at Lyft, said the companies aim to make the customer journey seamless from the initial ride request through arrival at Sphere.

The agreement is another example of Sphere combining venue operations with integrated sponsorship inventory. Rather than limiting Lyft’s presence to conventional advertising, the partnership connects in-app navigation, physical transportation infrastructure and digital signage throughout the visitor journey.