Digital Signage: Uniguest Offers Onelan And Mediastar Users Path To Hub AV

New Hub OS software allows customers with compatible Onelan and Mediastar hardware to move to the Hub AV platform without immediately replacing their existing media players.

Uniguest has introduced Hub OS, a software release designed to help Onelan and Mediastar customers migrate to its next-generation Hub AV platform while retaining compatible existing hardware.

The release enables supported Onelan NTBs and Mediastar media players to work with Hub AV for the first time. Uniguest says this will allow organizations with large installed estates to begin upgrading without undertaking an immediate, system-wide hardware replacement.

Previously known as Tripleplay, Hub AV combines digital signage, IPTV and enterprise video management within a single platform and supports on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments across corporate, sports, banking, government, education and retail environments.

Uniguest Hub AV brings digital signage, IPTV and enterprise video management together on a single platform (Image: Uniguest)

Broader platform capabilities

Moving to Hub AV gives existing customers access to functions including IPTV and enterprise video, event-driven content, digital menu boards and support for meeting-room devices. The platform also offers an expanded integration library, Power BI integration and Interactive Multiview capabilities.

“Many of our Onelan and Mediastar customers have significant investments in existing media player estates, so it was important that we gave those looking to upgrade to Hub AV a clear and considered path forward,” said James Keen, executive vice president of marketing at Uniguest.

Keen added that customers will be able to retain compatible players while gaining access to the broader Uniguest platform.

Uniguest recommends that customers consult their account manager or integration partner to determine which devices are supported and develop a migration plan. Compatibility will depend on the hardware currently deployed.