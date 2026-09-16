DooH: Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Pensacola Airport Advertising Contract

Clear Channel Outdoor will introduce LED video walls, a connected concourse display network and new branded environments at Pensacola International Airport.

Following a competitive selection process, the airport is returning its advertising program to Clear Channel’s Airports Division. The company previously held the concession until 2012, while the airport had managed the program in-house since 2018.

The new program will include branded LED video walls at terminal entrances, security checkpoints and baggage claim with a connected network of digital screens extending across the concourse, reaching passengers near gates, restaurants and retail areas.

A digital advertising display overlooks the baggage claim area at Pensacola International Airport. (Image: Clear Channel Outdoor)



Other planned formats include immersive branded environments, architecturally integrated corner tension-fabric displays and sponsored charging stations.

Clear Channel said the upgraded infrastructure will provide advertisers with access to more than 3.1 million passengers annually. Pensacola is the busiest airport along the Interstate 10 southern corridor between Jacksonville, Fla., and New Orleans, serving business, leisure and military travelers.

Airport expansion underway

The media overhaul will accompany a US$165 million expansion of the airport terminal. Scheduled for completion during the first half of 2028, the project includes a new concourse and five additional gates, increasing the airport’s total from 12 to 17.

“Pensacola International Airport is experiencing remarkable growth, and we’re proud to partner with the airport at such a pivotal moment in its development,” said Morten Gotterup, president of Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division.