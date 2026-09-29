Opinion: Vertiseit – In Scala We Trust

In a fragmented software market, few brands carry the global recognition of Scala. By making it the centerpiece of its strategy, Vertiseit is betting that brand equity can be as powerful as technology. An opinion by Florian Rotberg.

In digital signage, technology matters. Platforms matter. But sometimes, brands matter even more.

With its decision to simplify and consolidate its portfolio, Vertiseit is doing something many software companies struggle to achieve: creating clarity. Following the acquisition, Vertiseit is refining its brand architecture to support growth across both direct enterprise customers and its global partner ecosystem.

Scala will be positioned as the partner-first IXM platform brand, built for certified partners delivering digital in-store at scale. Grassfish will continue to serve global brands and leading retailers with digital in-store expertise, while Visual Art will focus on full-service digital in-store, retail media and integration services in the Nordic market.

It is a sensible move and arguably the inevitable outcome of Vertiseit’s surprise acquisition of Scala earlier this year.

Technology evolves, platforms change, but strong brands remain a competitive advantage

The acquisition itself raised eyebrows. The process moved quickly, almost at fire-sale speed, leaving many industry observers wondering why CEO Johan Lind took the risk. The answer is now becoming clearer: Vertiseit was acquiring the industry’s most valuable brand.

For decades, Scala occupied a unique position in digital signage. In a market crowded by thousands of software vendors, it was the only truly global independent software brand. Whether in Europe, North America, Asia, or the Middle East, almost every digital signage professional knew the Scala name. Competitors came and went, ownership changed, technologies evolved, but Scala remained one of the few brands with genuine worldwide recognition.

That global aura cannot be created overnight. It takes decades.

Dise may be a highly respected brand, particularly in the Nordics and parts of Europe. Yet on a global scale, it simply cannot match the recognition that Scala built over nearly forty years. For Vertiseit, retaining multiple overlapping software brands would have created unnecessary complexity for partners and customers. Unifying the channel business under the Scala banner provides an instantly recognizable identity and a far clearer market message.

What is perhaps more surprising is the speed of the consolidation.

Many expected Vertiseit to wait until platform integration and product harmonization had progressed further. Instead, the company moved quickly to put Scala at the forefront. The reason appears to be straightforward: the market wanted it.

Partners and long-time customers increasingly view Vertiseit as the company that is restoring Scala’s heritage. During its years under Stratacache ownership, some industry veterans felt the Norwegian-born software pioneer had lost part of its original identity. Vertiseit, by contrast, has successfully positioned itself as a Nordic steward of the brand.

That narrative resonates.

The deal feels less like a takeover and more like a homecoming

Scala was founded in Norway almost four decades ago and played a defining role in the early development of the digital signage industry. For many professionals across Scandinavia, Scala was their first encounter with digital signage software. The same is true for numerous employees within Vertiseit itself, including CEO Johan Lind. Few acquisitions offer such a strong emotional and historical connection between buyer and acquired brand.

In many ways, the deal feels less like a takeover and more like a homecoming. The portfolio structure now also makes strategic sense. Each brand has a clear purpose and audience.

Vertiseit’s challenge now is execution. Brand consolidation is the easy part. Delivering platform integration, product innovation, and global growth under the Scala banner is considerably harder. But the first step has been taken.