Hardware: Folaida Targets Smaller Video Walls With $1,000 4K60 Processor

The 4×4 unit serves as the entry point to a video-processing range that extends to 48 inputs and outputs.

Chinese ProAV manufacturer Folaida is targeting smaller video-wall and multi-screen projects with a 4×4 HDMI processor priced at US$1,000.

The FLD-HDMI-0404-4K60 is the smallest 4K60 model in a range extending from 4×4 to 48×48 configurations. Folaida also offers a 4K30 version of the 4×4 processor for $600, giving integrators a lower-cost alternative for projects dominated by dashboards, presentations, and other relatively static content.

The 4K60 model is intended for live video, camera feeds, and other motion-heavy content. It provides four HDMI inputs and four outputs and supports resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 at 60 Hz. The processor supports HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 and works with LCDs, projectors and LED displays.

Its outputs can operate independently, form a 2×2 video wall, or support a mixed arrangement with a primary display and separate monitoring screens.

More than signal routing

Operators can resize, position, roam, and overlay source windows or place content across multiple displays. Folaida supports up to 32 windows per output, depending on the project configuration, with switching and video-processing latency of 30 ms.

Layouts can be saved as presets, grouped and recalled or placed into timed sequences. A visual management platform provides source previews, drag-and-drop window placement and output monitoring over Gigabit Ethernet. It also supports tablet and mobile control interfaces.

The FLD-HDMI-0404-4K60 occupies 1U in a standard 19-inch rack and is listed as in stock with free international express shipping.