Luxury Venue in St. Moritz: Billionaire Opens with Aoto LED

A new entertainment venue has opened in the former Casino St. Moritz, right next to the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski. The centerpiece of the stage portal is a 35-square-meter Aoto LED wall.

A new entertainment venue has opened in the former Casino St. Moritz, right next to the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski. The centerpiece of the stage portal is a 35-square-meter Aoto LED wall with holographic projection.

Billionaire St. Moritz has opened a new dinner show and clubbing venue in the former Casino St. Moritz — directly connected to the historic Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski.

The centerpiece of the new venue is a stage portal featuring an integrated 35-square-meter LED wall from Aoto. It boasts a resolution of more than 4K. The stage technology is complemented by holographic projection effects generated by stacked Epson projectors.

Bild+Ton Integrated Systems

The on-site system integrator was Bild+Ton, which implemented the display and projection technology in collaboration with the acoustics and AV consulting firm WSDG. The system is designed for changing show programs and can be flexibly expanded to accommodate new formats.

Kempinski St. Moritz – Billionaire – Dining Area & Stage (Image: WSDG)

All of the technology is controlled via a central Crestron system and touch panels. In addition to video and projection, this system also controls 34 JB Lighting spotlights and the Sennheiser wireless microphones.

Arion von Meiss involved as architect

In addition to WSDG and Bild+Ton, Divercity Architects from London and local architect Arion von Meiss were involved in the project.

To ensure that club operations do not disrupt the hotel’s day-to-day business, WSDG opted for a “room-in-room” design featuring 25-centimeter-thick insulation layers on the walls and ceiling, as well as 22-millimeter-thick interior glass panes installed in front of the existing windows. According to WSDG, this allows the venue to host events year-round, day and night.

“The new reinforced concrete shell provided significantly better insulation than the original masonry walls,” says Gabriel Hauser, Senior Partner and Director of Acoustics at WSDG.

Knauf’s Cocoon system provides the load-bearing steel structure for the insulation shell. The venue is operated by St. Moritz Bäder AG.

LED and luxury

New York recently demonstrated that clubs and dinner-show venues are increasingly turning to large LED installations instead of traditional light shows: there, an iconic club was equipped with a kinetic 30,000-pixel LED installation.

With this, the Billionaire St. Moritz shows that the concept has now reached the luxury segment as well.