Connected Infrastructure: Waco Adds Digital Signage To Smart Public Water Stations

Water purification equipment manufacturer Waco has integrated digital signage into its redesigned Atlas public water refill station with two of its units installed at supermarkets in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district in November 2025 as part of a proof-of-concept trial. Customers used the stations in a commercial setting and provided feedback through interviews and surveys.

Alongside dispensing ambient and chilled purified water, Atlas offers washing and sterilization functions for reusable bottles and tumblers. UV LED technology supports hygiene management.

The built-in screen can display information for users, while an IoT-based system allows operators to monitor the equipment and manage maintenance remotely. The combination is an example of how digital signage can add a communication layer to infrastructure products whose primary purpose has traditionally been purely functional.

Positive response in Tokyo trial

Waco said users gave the redesigned station high ratings for its appearance, water taste and temperature, and purification performance. The company did not disclose the number of participants or detailed results.

Although Waco currently describes the screen as an information display, installations in supermarkets and other public venues could potentially support advertising and DooH applications.

The South Korea company plans to expand Atlas in the Japan market while continuing to pursue other internatioanal opportunities.



