Retail Tech: Alcampo Plans 560,000 Hanshow ESL Rollout Across 84 Spanish Stores

The €3.8m project will centralise shelf-edge updates, reduce paper use and free an estimated 42,750 hours of store staff time annually.

Alcampo’s store-modernisation programme covers the deployment of more than 560,000 Hanshow ESLs across 84 supermarkets in Spain.

Installation is scheduled for 2026 and represents an investment of €3.8m, International Supermarket News reported. The retailer expects the system to improve pricing accuracy and reduce the labour required for shelf-edge changes.

Hanshow estimates that replacing paper labels will remove about 1,843 kilometres of price strips from annual use and avoid approximately 8.4 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Centralised pricing across store departments

The ESL platform will allow Alcampo to manage prices and product information centrally, reducing the need for employees to print, distribute and manually replace paper labels. The retailer expects the technology to free more than 42,750 hours of staff time annually, with employees able to focus on other store activities, including customer service.

The installation will cover standard grocery aisles as well as fresh and frozen sections. Larger label formats will be used at traditional service counters, while models designed for low-temperature environments will operate alongside frozen products.

The project combines Hanshow’s electronic pricing technology with HL Display’s Slimline shelf-display infrastructure. Central control is intended to keep shelf information current and reduce discrepancies between displayed prices and those held in Alcampo’s systems.

Alcampo extends store modernisation

The ESL rollout forms part of wider investment in Alcampo’s Spanish estate. The retailer planned to spend more than €52m during 2026 on modernising 26 stores across nine autonomous communities, including five hypermarkets and 21 supermarkets.

That programme also includes refrigeration upgrades, enclosed refrigerated cabinets, air-conditioning improvements and high-efficiency LED lighting. Alcampo estimated that the energy-efficiency work could cut energy use by more than 20% at the affected locations.

The Alcampo contract expands Hanshow’s position in Spanish grocery retail. In August, Supermercados El Jamón selected the company for a separate programme covering nearly three million ESLs for more than 370 supermarkets over three years.