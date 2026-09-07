PQ Media Research: Global DooH Spending Grew 12 Percent In 2025

Digital out-of-home recorded its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth, while total OoH spending increased 6.8 percent, according to PQ Media.

Global DooH advertising spending increased 12 percent in 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth. Traditional OoH spending, including static billboards, posters and ambient media, rose 4.1 percent. Combined spending across digital and traditional OoH increased 6.8 percent during the year.

Digital billboards and signage, along with place-based video networks, are taking a larger share of the overall market. In Australia, for example, digital formats now account for more than half of total OoH spending.

PQ Media projects DooH to record another double-digit increase in 2026, supported by major events including the Winter Olympics in Italy and the Fifa World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. PQ Media also expects elections in more than 50 countries to contribute to advertising demand.

Technology creates new opportunities

Improved programmatic buying tools, artificial intelligence and smart technologies are among the factors expected to support further market development. Economic and geopolitical uncertainty, meanwhile, remain potential obstacles to growth.

PQ Media’s Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2026-2030 includes these findings and tracks advertising spending and consumer exposure time across digital and traditional OoH formats.

Research covers roadside, cinema, retail, transit, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and corporate and education environments. It includes market data for 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The report provides historical data from 2020 to 2025, estimates for 2026 and forecasts through 2030. It also compares digital and traditional media spending, audience exposure and growth rates by country, platform and location.