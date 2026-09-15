DooH: Adpower Sends Love Letters To 100 Challenger Brands

Global’s self-service advertising platform is courting smaller businesses with personalized billboard messages — each one composed from the perspective of an outdoor display looking for a relationship.

Billboards rarely make the first move. However, Adpower is changing that with Love Letters, a nationwide campaign designed to introduce 100 independent UK brands to outdoor and audio advertising.

Created with Stink Studios, the campaign gives every participating company its own personalized letter. The copy draws on the products, personality and history of each business and is written as though the billboard itself is doing the courting.

For Margaret Dabbs London, a luxury footcare brand, the billboard acknowledges that a relationship between the two might be a long shot because it has no feet. Its pitch, naturally, is that the partnership “has legs.”

Sushidog receives an invitation to wrap the billboard in seaweed and spread the word, while womenswear company Kaiia is serenaded with a rhyme about its velour clothing.

From typewriter to billboard

The 100 letters were individually produced on a typewriter and then photographed for use as outdoor creative. Stink Studios said the analog approach brought imperfections, texture and a physical quality to the campaign.

The ads are being placed near each recipient’s offices or stores, making it hard for founders and employees to miss their oversized admirers.

Adpower is Global’s self-service platform for booking outdoor and audio campaigns. It is aimed at smaller and growing businesses accustomed to buying digital advertising but less familiar with traditional media. Users can upload their own creative or use the platform’s AI tools to produce outdoor and radio ads.

“Many SME brands have spent years flirting with the idea of brand advertising,” said Adpower Director Miranda Mathews. She added that the platform was created to make premium media easier for smaller but ambitious businesses to access.

The Love Letters activation is the opening phase of a wider Adpower marketing campaign. Additional outdoor advertising will begin across the UK in late September, using Global’s Street Hubs and billboard network as well as Transport for London inventory.

Radio spots will run on Global stations including Heart and Capital, with an audiovisual campaign scheduled to follow later in the autumn.

Apparently, after sending 100 love letters, Adpower is ready for something more serious.