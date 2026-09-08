Edge AI Hardware: Ibase Introduces Compact Motherboard For Edge AI And Smart Retail

The PI900 combines Intel Core Ultra processing, up to 48 GB of DDR5 memory and three display interface options on a board measuring 100 by 72 millimeters.

Ibase Technology has introduced the PI900, a compact Pico-ITX motherboard designed for edge AI, smart retail, kiosks and other embedded applications.

Measuring 100 by 72 millimeters (approximately 3.9 by 2.8 inches), the board is intended for equipment where installation space is limited. It is available with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Core Ultra 7 155U processor.

The processors combine CPU, GPU and neural processing unit capabilities, allowing AI workloads to be handled locally rather than relying entirely on cloud processing. Depending on the processor, the PI900 provides up to 12 cores and 14 threads.

The board supports up to 48 GB of DDR5-5600 memory, giving it additional capacity for data-intensive edge applications.

Three display interfaces

For displays, the PI900 supports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4a through USB-C, and LVDS. The connectivity makes the board suitable for use in compact kiosks, retail systems, and other equipment incorporating digital displays.

Expansion options include an M.2 M-Key socket for NVMe or SATA storage and an M.2 E-Key socket for optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The board also provides 2.5 GbE LAN, multiple USB connections, a configurable RS-232/422/485 serial port, and digital input/output.

It includes a discrete Trusted Platform Module, hardware monitoring, and a 256-level watchdog timer for security and system reliability. The PI900 operates from a 12-volt DC input.

Taiwan-based ibase manufactures industrial computing products including embedded systems, edge AI computers, panel PCs, digital signage players and network appliances.