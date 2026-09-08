Corporate AV: Global Relay Builds Broadcast Studios Into New York Headquarters

Five-floor Manhattan office combines automated production, an auditorium with a 20-foot LED screen and AV systems extending into every meeting space.

Cloud communications provider Global Relay has placed media production at the heart of its new headquarters in New York City.

Designed with acoustic and AV consulting firm WSDG, the five-floor office includes broadcast and podcast studios, a control room and an auditorium for presentations and live events. A distributed AV system also connects conference rooms and huddle spaces throughout the building.

Global Relay’s distributed AV system extends to meeting and huddle rooms throughout its New York headquarters (Image: JRM Construction Management)

Global Relay provides recordkeeping, surveillance and archiving services to financial companies and other regulated industries. Its in-house team produces videos, podcasts and streamed presentations that explain the company’s technology and provide clients with industry information.

Production with a smaller crew

WSDG designed the AV systems and supervised their implementation, working with architect Switzer Group, construction company JRM and integrator Diversified.

The production studio includes robotic cameras, camera cranes and studio lighting. Equipment can be operated remotely from the adjoining control room, allowing Global Relay to produce content with either a full team or a much smaller crew.

Robotic cameras allow Global Relay’s New York production team to operate the studio remotely with fewer crew members (Image: JRM Construction Management)

The control room can manage live broadcasts while recording material for later editing. It is also connected to the auditorium, bringing in-person presentations, streaming and post-production into the same workflow.

A 20-by-6-foot (6.1-by-1.8-meter) LED screen serves as the auditorium’s main display. WSDG also conducted the electroacoustic analysis and specified the AV and automated video equipment.

“This enables us to have a real-time conversation between 200 people in the room and anyone tuning in via streaming, while also being able to capture and post later,” he continues. “Everything is integrated into the same process, which has allowed us to streamline what we do,” said Coale Henderson, production leader at Global Relay’s New York office.

Meeting and huddle rooms are equipped with cameras, displays, telephones and videoconferencing technology, extending the AV system across the headquarters.