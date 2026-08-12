Software: Legrand AV Brings Luxul Switches Into Utelogy Cloud

Legrand AV has added support for its Luxul professional AV networking switches to the Utelogy cloud management platform, expanding the companies’ existing collaboration into the network layer. The move gives integrators and operators a single environment for monitoring network infrastructure alongside connected AV devices.

Developed through the Utelligence Alliance Partner Program, the integration allows integrators and operators to monitor and manage Luxul switches from within Utelogy alongside other AV equipment.

Network visibility moves into the cloud

The integration provides real-time monitoring of individual switch ports, including link status, transmit and receive rates, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) status, with information refreshed every 15 to 30 seconds.

Operators can also track PoE power consumption, manage firmware, and monitor hardware health information, including temperature, fan speeds, CPU load and uptime.

The integration supports Utelogy’s Active, Standby and Maintenance modes, allowing monitoring behavior to be adjusted during different stages of an AV deployment. Maintenance mode, for example, can suppress false connection alerts while equipment is being serviced.

Legrand AV also offers its own Unified Cloud Platform for remote monitoring and management. The company says supporting third-party platforms such as Utelogy gives integrators the option of managing Luxul equipment through the environment they already use.