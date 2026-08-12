Awards: DPAA Opens Nominations for Leading Women in Digital Media

The annual awards recognize women making an impact across the digital out-of-home industry, from emerging talent to established leaders.

DPAA has opened nominations for its annual Leading Women in Digital Media Awards, recognizing women working across the digital out-of-home industry. Information on how to nominate can be found here.

Nominations are open through September 2, with this year’s recipients to be honored at the DPAA Global Summit in New York in October.

The awards are organized through WE.DOOH, DPAA’s Women’s Empowerment in Digital Out of Home initiative, and are open to women at DPAA member companies.

Three awards will be presented: Rising Star, for emerging female leaders; Unsung Hero, recognizing women whose work may happen largely behind the scenes but has helped advance the DooH industry; and Vanguard, honoring experienced leaders who have worked to advance both women and the industry.

“The purpose of these awards is to spotlight the valuable contributions of women in our industry and inspire the thousands of female DPAA members across the globe,” said DPAA President and CEO Barry Frey.

Last year’s recipients were Joy Hines of Broadsign in the Rising Star category, Izel Castro Roselló of Publicis as Unsung Hero, and Helen Miall, formerly of Viooh, as Vanguard.

Nominations close September 2, with recipients selected by members of the WE.DOOH Advisory Board. The winners will be recognized during the DPAA Global Summit on October 13 at Chelsea Piers in New York, which was covered last year by invidis.