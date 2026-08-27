DooH UK: London JC Decaux Network Grows

JC Decaux is expanding its London Digital Network with new installations and upgrades. The company installed more than 100 displays in 2026. Further growth is planned for 2027.

JC Decaux UK has installed 110 new DooH screens across London’s public transit network. The global out-of-home market leader is expanding its London Digital Network, known as LDN.

According to JC Decaux, bus shelters received most of the brighter, higher-quality screens. That creates double-sided ad space at stops served by London’s famous red buses. The project also converted single-sided shelter panels into double-sided displays.

The upgraded DooH sites are spread across the English capital. Within London, they include the City of Westminster, Haringey, Islington and Kensington and Chelsea. Further out, JC Decaux also connected screens in Kingston upon Thames and Merton.

114 Displays Planned for 2027

JC Decaux says this completes the LDN expansion for 2026. In 2027, the company plans to install another 114 screens in growing neighborhoods. These include Ealing, Haringey, Hillingdon, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth, Richmond upon Thames and Tower Hamlets.

In 2025, JC Decaux installed 550 displays across the LDN.