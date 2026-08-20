OoH: Veridooh Names David Bell to Advisory Council

Independent OoH verification provider Veridooh has appointed advertising industry veteran David Bell to its Advisory Council as the company continues to expand internationally.

Bell, a former CEO of Interpublic Group (IPG), will work with Veridooh co-founders and co-CEOs Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang on the company’s growth strategy and its push to expand the adoption of independent verification in OoH advertising.

Bell has spent more than four decades in the advertising industry, including leadership roles at Bozell Worldwide, True North Communications and IPG. After IPG, he spent three and a half years as a senior advisor to Google.

He was inducted into the U.S. Advertising Hall of Fame in 2007 and has also served on the board of digital media measurement and verification company DoubleVerify.

“David has built and led more of this industry’s defining companies than almost anyone alive,” Moubayed said. “He was one of the first industry leaders to back independent verification when he worked with DoubleVerify, and that same conviction is exactly what the OoH industry needs now.”

Veridooh currently operates in eight markets and provides independent campaign verification technology for OoH advertisers. The company is positioning independent verification as a way to increase accountability and advertiser confidence as OoH becomes more integrated with digital and programmatic media buying.