DooH: Viooh Adds 38,000 US Screens Through Screenverse Partnership

Viooh has expanded its programmatic digital-out-of-home footprint in the US through a new partnership with Screenverse. The partnership delivers access to over 38,000 digital screens and a reported 7.7 billion monthly impressions in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Media buyers can now access Screenverse inventory through Viooh’s supply-side platform and established programmatic buying workflow. The companies said the partnership will give advertisers more flexibility in planning and activating campaigns across Screenverse’s portfolio.

“This partnership with Screenverse further strengthens Viooh’s presence in the US, one of the most important programmatic DooH markets globally,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at Viooh. ““Screenverse’s diverse network gives media buyers a fast, flexible route to premium inventory in the spaces that matter most to their audiences, from the home to the high street.”

Montana Accavallo, senior vice president of programmatic and client strategy at Screenverse, said the integration complements the company’s existing platform relationships and expands the purchasing options available to advertisers.

London-based Viooh, owned by global network owner JC Decaux, connects buyers and sellers of DooH inventory through its programmatic marketplace, while Screenverse brings together and represents digital advertising networks across the US, including stores, offices, residential buildings, and transit hubs.