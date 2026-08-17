DooH: Digital to Capture 76% of UK Outdoor Ad Spend by 2031

Digital out-of-home is forecast to account for more than three-quarters of UK outdoor advertising spend by 2031, driven by continued investment in digital inventory and programmatic buying, IAB UK reports.

Digital out-of-home is expected to account for 76% of UK out-of-home advertising spending by 2031 as programmatic buying, audience data and measurement capabilities continue to develop, according to the latest IAB Compass report from IAB UK.

Investment in DooH reached a record £964 million in 2025, representing 67% of total UK OoH advertising spend. That compares with just 32% in 2015.

Digital accounted for 67% of UK OoH ad spend in 2025, up from 32% in 2015, and is forecast to reach 76% by 2031. (Image: Outsmart and IAB UK Forecasting)

Programmatic buying gains ground

IAB UK expects continued investment in digital inventory and increased adoption of programmatic DooH to support further growth. Programmatic still represents a relatively small share of the market but gives advertisers greater flexibility in targeting, campaign optimization, and integration with other digital channels.

The report also points to a shift from primarily location-based planning toward audience-led strategies. Advertisers are increasingly combining DooH with mobile, social, online video and search as part of broader omnichannel campaigns.

Creative capabilities are developing alongside buying technology, with dynamic content, contextual messaging and 3D executions becoming more widely used. IAB UK also identifies AI-powered campaign optimization, agentic technologies and light-touch immersive experiences as potential areas of development.

Measurement still a challenge

Measurement remains a challenge. While programmatic platforms have expanded measurement and optimization capabilities, IAB UK said greater standardization is needed to provide advertisers with more consistent attribution across the market.

“Digital out-of-home has evolved from being a high-impact awareness channel into a sophisticated part of the digital media mix,” said Elizabeth Lane, head of insight at IAB UK.

The report includes market forecasts, industry trends and recommendations for advertisers, agencies, media owners and ad tech providers.

You can find the full report here.



