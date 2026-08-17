Digital Signage: Amped Digital Modernizes Signage at Perth’s His Majesty’s Theatre

The heritage-listed performing arts venue has replaced static banners with a multi-zone digital signage network spanning its facade, foyer and interior spaces.

Amped Digital has completed a digital signage upgrade at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth, Australia, replacing aging static signage with a network of outdoor and indoor displays.

The State Heritage-listed theater, which opened in 1904, previously relied heavily on printed banners to promote its changing performance schedule. The new system allows multiple upcoming events to be promoted simultaneously and gives the theater’s marketing team direct control over content and scheduling.

Three-zone signage network

The installation covers three main areas: the Hay Street facade, theater foyer, and interior wayfinding and promotional locations.

Outside, Amped Digital installed Samsung IP-rated digital poster displays rated at 3,500 nits, along with custom high-brightness LED displays. Ambient light sensors automatically adjust brightness according to surrounding conditions.

Brightsign media players handle playback, while Navori’s cloud-based content management platform allows theatre staff to schedule and publish content across individual zones without technical assistance.

Digital displays integrated into the foyer at His Majesty’s Theatre provide promotional content while preserving the heritage character of the space (Image: Amped Digital)

Working With a Heritage Building

The heritage-listed location added another layer to the project. Displays mounted above the busy Hay Street pedestrian corridor required City of Perth approval and independent engineering certification.

Amped Digital developed custom mounts and brackets for the exterior displays, with sections of the footpath temporarily closed during installation. Despite the additional engineering and approval requirements, the installation was completed in approximately one week.

The finished network allows His Majesty’s Theatre to replace a single static promotional banner with rotating digital content across the facade and interior, while retaining the architectural character of the historic venue.