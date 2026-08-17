Software: Korbyt Adds AI-Powered Room and Desk Booking to Workplace Platform

ConciergeAI allows employees to find and reserve workplace spaces through natural-language requests in Microsoft Teams and Outlook.

Korbyt is expanding its workplace management platform with new AI-powered room and desk booking capabilities, including a conversational agent that lets employees reserve spaces using natural-language requests. The company is also introducing an updated booking calendar and Microsoft 365 add-in, initially aimed at law firms.

The company will demonstrate the additions to its Korbyt Anywhere platform at ILTACON 2026, taking place Aug. 23-27 in Nashville, USA.

ConciergeAI allows users to request a meeting room or desk through Microsoft Teams, Outlook or the Korbyt web app. For example, an employee could request a room for eight people with video conferencing on a particular floor at a specified time.

The system checks available spaces against requirements, including capacity, location, and equipment, and applies an organization’s booking policies before suggesting an option. Users can also modify or cancel reservations conversationally or find and reserve a desk near a specific colleague.

Korbyt is also introducing an updated Booking Calendar that gives reception and workplace teams a centralized view of desks, rooms, and shared spaces across multiple floors, buildings, and offices.

A new Korbyt Booking Add-In for Microsoft 365 allows users to reserve spaces directly from Outlook. It can also handle related requests for catering, AV and IT support and add Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Webex conferencing to reservations.

The tools are initially positioned for legal workplaces, where Korbyt says the platform can manage client confidentiality requirements, billing information, and meeting room availability. Rooms can also be automatically released if attendees fail to check in within a specified period.