World Cup DooH: Meet Boston Launches Scottish OoH Campaign After Tartan Army Experience

The destination marketing campaign uses digital billboards across Glasgow and Edinburgh to build on the goodwill generated by tens of thousands of Scottish supporters who traveled to Boston during the Fifa World Cup.

Meet Boston has launched an out-of-home campaign across Scotland following an influx of more than 50,000 Scottish football supporters who traveled to the Massachusetts city for Fifa World Cup matches and reportedly drank the local bars dry.

Running for seven days on Ocean Outdoor digital screens in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the campaign thanks the traveling fans while encouraging them to return for future visits. Creative messages include “Don’t worry, we restocked the beer” and “No Boston. No Party,” alongside an invitation to “Come back anytime, Scotland.”

Turning World Cup visitors into future tourists

The campaign celebrates what Meet Boston describes as a new transatlantic friendship forged during the tournament, with Scottish supporters – known collectively as the Tartan Army – drawing attention for both their enthusiasm and their contribution to the local economy.

According to Meet Boston, fans filled bars throughout the city and embraced one of Scotland’s most recognizable traditions by placing traffic cones on prominent Boston statues.

The campaign was planned by global out-of-home agency billups in partnership with Allen & Gerritsen and deployed across Ocean Outdoor’s digital network in Scotland.