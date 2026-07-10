Digital Signage: Korbyt Brings Canva Integration to Enterprise Digital Signage

The new app lets users publish Canva content directly to the Korbyt Anywhere platform, streamlining workflows for enterprise communications teams.

Korbyt has introduced a native Canva integration for its Korbyt Anywhere platform, allowing users to publish Canva-created content directly to digital signage playlists without leaving the design environment.

The integration is designed to simplify content creation and distribution by eliminating the need to download graphics or videos from Canva before uploading them into the company’s content management system. Instead, users can export static images and MP4 animations directly into Korbyt Media Manager, assign playlists, folders, and tags during publishing, and make content immediately available for display.

Reducing friction for distributed content teams

Korbyt says the integration is intended for organizations where multiple departments – including marketing, HR, internal communications, and operations – contribute digital signage content but may have limited experience with dedicated CMS platforms.

“Organizations want to empower more teams to create engaging content without introducing complexity,” said Travis Kemp, Chief Product Officer at Korbyt. “By integrating Korbyt directly into Canva, we’re removing friction from the content lifecycle while still maintaining the governance, security and control enterprises require.”

The workflow also preserves enterprise controls through secure authentication, role-based publishing permissions and audit trails that record uploads and content updates.

Users can export both single-page and animated Canva designs directly into Korbyt while retaining playlist logic, metadata and display durations during publication.

Available now for existing customers

The Canva integration is available at no additional cost for existing customers. Users install the Korbyt app within Canva and complete a one-time authentication to connect their Canva account with the Korbyt Anywhere platform.

Korbyt is demonstrating the new integration, along with recent additions such as ScreenDetective and Launchpad 2.0, during a virtual product session on July 23. Registration is available on the company website.

In a separate announcement, Korbyt also appointed former 1Worldsync CMO TJ Waldorf as Senior Vice President of Marketing. The company additionally highlighted several recent industry recognitions, including awards for its 5CAI Agent Suite digital signage platform and Aries III fanless media player received during Infocomm 2026.