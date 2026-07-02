Trade Show Excellence: ISE wins Sammy Award a Second Time

The Business Intelligence Group honors ISE for its “Push Beyond” campaign. This year, the trade show reported record numbers of visitors and exhibitors.

Integrated Systems Europe has received a Sammy Award from the Business Intelligence Group for the second year in a row. The award in the “Creative Awards – Power Players” category recognizes the “Push Beyond” theme for ISE 2026 in Barcelona.

ISE 2026 set records for visitor numbers, exhibitors, and audience engagement. The jury highlighted the combination of creative direction, measurable results, and growth in a challenging market environment.

The trade show is one of the most important events for the international ProAV, digital signage, and DooH industries. The show’s campaigns and themes shape the messaging of integrators, manufacturers, and end users.

“To be recognised with a Sammy Award for the second consecutive year is a tremendous achievement for ISE and a reflection of the creativity, aspiration and commitment of our entire team,” said Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events. “With ‘Push Beyond’, we wanted to reflect the energy of a global community that continues to challenge expectations, drive progress and shape the future of AV and systems integration.”

The “Push Beyond” campaign accompanied the show before, during, and after the event. According to Integrated Systems Events, it was designed to appeal to the international AV community and highlight the industry’s development.



