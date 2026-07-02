Phenomena Experience: Iconic Barcelona Cinema Reopens with Digital Transformation

With the help of Instronic Studio, Barcelona's award-winning Phenomena Experience has reopened following a six-month renovation that combines premium cinema technology, integrated AV systems and flexible public spaces, illustrating how exhibitors are redefining the modern moviegoing experience.

As streaming platforms continue to reshape audience expectations, cinemas are increasingly investing in experiences that extend beyond the film itself. Rather than relying solely on larger screens or immersive audio, many operators are rethinking how visitors engage with a venue from the moment they walk through the doors.

That strategy is at the center of the transformation of Barcelona’s Phenomena Experience, which reopened this spring after an extensive six-month renovation. Delivered by Barcelona-based Instronic Studio, the project combines upgraded cinema technology with integrated audiovisual systems, architectural lighting and redesigned social spaces that preserve the venue’s distinctive character while preparing it for a broader range of experiences.

An Iconic cinema enters a new chapter

Founded by filmmaker Nacho Cerdà, Phenomena Experience is one of Europe’s best-known independent cinemas, celebrated for pairing classic movie-palace aesthetics with premium film presentation. The venue opened in 2014 after beginning life as a series of special screenings and was awarded the Carlo Lizzani European Best Theater Award during the 2025 Venice Film Festival before closing for renovations later that year.

When the doors reopened, visitors found far more than refreshed décor. The renovation introduced a new Dolby Atmos sound system, upgraded digital projection, a new screen, improved lighting, redesigned interiors, digital information panels, and new seating, while retaining the cinema’s signature red-velvet styling and grand theatrical atmosphere.

The redesigned lobby combines architectural lighting, digital media and a relocated concessions area (Image: Instronic)



The Screening Room remains the heart of the experiences

Instronic describes the Screening Room as the heart of Phenomena, reflecting the venue’s longstanding belief that technology should serve the cinematic experience rather than overshadow it. The technical upgrades are intended to reproduce films as faithfully as possible to the filmmakers’ original vision through sharper projection, more even sound distribution and an environment designed to minimize distractions.

While the auditorium remains the centerpiece, the project extends that philosophy throughout the building. Rather than treating the lobby and circulation areas as transitional spaces, integrated audiovisual systems, lighting and digital media create a connected experience that begins well before audiences take their seats.

Public spaces become programmable environments

Another addition is the new Nexus area, which reimagines the cinema’s entrance and hospitality spaces. Alongside a relocated ticketing area and bar, Nexus serves as a gathering place before and after screenings and also accommodates premieres, presentations, debates, award ceremonies, and corporate events.

The space is equipped with microphones and an AI-controlled camera system for live broadcasts and hybrid productions, demonstrating how cinema operators are increasingly designing public areas to support multiple functions beyond traditional movie screenings.

The new Nexus cocktail lounge extends the Phenomena Experience beyond the auditorium (Image: Instronic)

More than a technology upgrade

For digital signage and AV professionals, the Phenomena renovation is another example of the shift in entertainment venue design. Displays, lighting, audio and architectural elements are no longer being deployed as independent technology systems but as part of a unified environment that shapes how visitors experience a destination.

That approach is becoming increasingly common across cinemas, museums, visitor attractions and cultural institutions as operators seek to create memorable experiences that cannot be replicated at home. Flexible social spaces, integrated media systems and broadcast-ready infrastructure also open new opportunities for corporate events, live programming and community engagement, helping venues diversify revenue beyond ticket sales.

Rather than reinventing what made Phenomena successful, Instronic’s work builds upon the cinema’s original philosophy. The Screening Room remains the emotional center of the venue, while the surrounding digital infrastructure ensures the experience begins long before the opening credits – and continues after they roll.