2,000 Screens Planned: Deutsche Telekom and Lieferando Build DooH Network

T Advertising Solutions is teaming up with food delivery service Lieferando to build a new DooH network in German restaurants. The partners plan to significantly expand the network's screen count over the next two years.

The German parent company of T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, is taking its next step into the DooH market, launching a screen network in restaurants that partner with food delivery service Lieferando.

T Advertising Solutions, the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary that runs the company’s advertising ecosystem, handles sales for the network. The rollout relies on high-resolution 55-inch displays.

Hybrid booking model

The new network supports two booking paths: through T Advertising Solutions’ own sales team, or programmatically via the Vistar Media platform. That setup lets advertisers adjust content in real time using anonymized mobile network data. Vistar Media, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, serves as both data and distribution partner on the project.

“With this project, we’re connecting brick-and-mortar dining, digital reach and telco data into a new offering for advertisers,” said Stephan Jäckel, managing director of T Advertising Solutions.

Screen count set to quadruple

The network currently comprises 500 screens across seven German cities, including Berlin, Cologne and Munich. According to T Advertising Solutions, that number is set to double by the end of 2026. By the end of 2027, the company plans to expand the network to 2,000 displays total, quadrupling its current footprint.

Deutsche Telekom recently launched a separate DooH network on utility cabinets in Munich and Düsseldorf, using bright LED screens. For that rollout’s insertion-order bookings, the company brought on AWK as its sales partner.