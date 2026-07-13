Software: Fitness Cartel Rolls Out Fusion Signage Across 20 Locations

The Australian fitness chain has replaced its previous manufacturer-specific signage platform with Fusion Signage, enabling centralized management of more than 280 digital signage endpoints across gyms and wellness spas.

Fitness Cartel has deployed Fusion Signage across its growing network of gyms and wellness centers, replacing its previous manufacturer-specific digital signage platform with a more scalable system designed to simplify content management as the business expands.

The rollout spans all 20 Fitness Cartel locations, including 17 fitness clubs and three Merse Wellness Spas, with more than 280 Fusion Signage Pro licenses now in operation. Most displays run the software directly on system-on-chip (SoC) hardware, reducing the need for external media players, while additional players are used for integrated video distribution and projection systems.

Moving beyond vendor lock-in

The deployment was delivered by AV integrator Ampd Electronics, which worked with Fusion Signage to replace the company’s previous Samsung Magicinfo-based deployment. According to Fitness Cartel, the earlier platform became increasingly difficult to manage as new locations were added because separate logins were required for different sites.

The new platform allows Fitness Cartel’s marketing team to manage playlists centrally, schedule campaigns across its entire network and monitor screen status from a single interface. The displays are used to promote in-club events, retail products, café offers, wellness services and group fitness schedules, while integrations with Google Sheets support event management and internal communications.

The installation also makes use of synchronized playback, enabling multiple displays throughout each venue to present content simultaneously. According to the company, campaigns can be updated across more than 200 screens almost instantly while reducing hardware requirements through SoC deployment.