DooH: 800 Square Meter Three-Sided 3D Screen Debuts In Warsaw

Digital Network unveils 800-square-meter LED screen Warsaw Stage at Złote Tarasy shopping center. It is one of the biggest DooH screens in Europe.

Digital Network has launched Warsaw Stage, an 800-square-meter (8,600-square-foot) three-sided LED display that is among Europe’s largest three-sided 3D LED screens.

Located at the entrance to the Złote Tarasy retail and entertainment complex beside Warsaw Central Railway Station, the installation is designed as a landmark digital out-of-home (DooH) platform for advertising, cultural events and large-scale brand activations. The company describes it as its largest investment to date in the super-premium DooH sector.

Designed for immersive campaigns

The display has been purpose-built for anamorphic 3D content, allowing advertisers to create optical illusion effects across its three connected LED surfaces. Digital Network says the format is intended to generate content that extends beyond the physical location through social media, online video and earned media.

“Out-of-home advertising is entering a new era,” said Agnieszka Godlewska, president of the management board at Digital Network. “Alongside its role as a mass-reach medium, it is becoming an experiential and high-impact platform, as well as a natural source of social and earned media resonance.”

The company said Warsaw Stage joins a growing number of landmark digital installations in major cities where large-format LED displays have become destinations for brand launches, public events and digital art.

Digital Network’s Warsaw Stage anchors the entrance to Złote Tarasy in one of Warsaw’s busiest retail and transport hubs. (Image: Digital Network)



New flagship for Digital Network

Digital Network operates more than 20,000 LED and LCD displays across Poland, spanning shopping centers, railway stations, office buildings and outdoor locations. The company says Warsaw Stage adds a flagship media asset to its nationwide network, enabling advertisers to combine high-profile physical campaigns with broader digital and social media distribution.

Unlike conventional digital billboards, the company positions Warsaw Stage as a standalone media platform capable of supporting product launches, influencer campaigns, PR events and experiential marketing.

According to Digital Network, construction required more than 84 metric tons of structural steel and nearly 1,000 LED cabinets weighing a combined 22 metric tons. The display uses approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of cabling.