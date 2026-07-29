Software: Canva Streamlines Content Publishing for Fusion Signage Users

Fusion Signage has integrated with Canva, allowing users to design content and publish it directly to digital signage screens without downloading and re-uploading files. The company says the workflow reduces manual steps and speeds content updates across screen networks.

Fusion Signage has introduced a Canva integration that allows users to create digital signage content in the design platform and publish it directly to screens through the company’s content management software.

The integration eliminates the traditional workflow of exporting designs from Canva, downloading files, and manually uploading them into Fusion Signage before scheduling content for playback. Instead, users can connect their Canva account through the Fusion Signage platform, where completed designs appear as media assets ready to be added to playlists and deployed to individual displays or entire screen networks.

According to Fusion Signage, the streamlined workflow reduces manual steps, minimizes version control issues, and removes the need to maintain duplicate content libraries across multiple platforms.

The feature is aimed at organizations that already rely on Canva to create marketing materials and internal communications, including retailers, hospitality businesses, schools, franchise operators, and corporate offices. It is intended to make it easier to update promotions, menus, announcements, and other on-screen messaging without interrupting existing design workflows.

“We used to design templates in Canva, download them, and then have to recreate editable versions in Fusion Signage. Now our team can edit directly in Canva,” said Rebecca Filling, administration manager at Adventure Park Geelong.

Fusion Signage Managing Director James Ingram noted that the integration was developed to fit naturally into the way organizations already create content, allowing teams to move from design to screen deployment with fewer manual steps.

The Australia-based digital signage software provider manages more than 20,000 screens across Australia and New Zealand.