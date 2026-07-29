Projection Mapping: Texas Legacy in Lights Recreates State History 

A new film uses large-scale projection mapping to recreate pivotal moments in Texas history, demonstrating how immersive visuals can become an integral part of cinematic storytelling.

Projection mapping takes center stage in Texas Legacy in Lights, a new live-action film that transforms physical locations into immersive historical scenes using projected imagery rather than relying primarily on computer-generated visual effects.

The production brought together Dallas-based 1440 Film Co., live events company Freeman, camera supplier Blackmagic Design, and projection mapping specialist Quince Imaging. Together, the team projected historical imagery onto physical sets and locations, allowing actors to perform within the visuals while much of the final effect was captured in-camera.

Unlike virtual production or green-screen workflows, projection mapping enabled filmmakers to record realistic lighting, reflections, and interactions between performers and digital content during filming. The approach reduced the need for extensive post-production compositing while preserving a natural look that blended projected imagery with real-world environments.

A scene from Texas Legacy in Lights recreates a pivotal moment in Texas history using practical filmmaking and projection mapping techniques (Image: Blackmagic Design)

One of the film’s most technically demanding sequences recreated the burning of the town of Gonzales, requiring extensive compositing work to integrate digital fire effects with the projected imagery and physical architecture.

“At one point, we were compositing the town of Gonzales burning, placing fire elements along the outside of the building and bending those to the architecture itself. We had 42 layers of 12K footage being pushed through the timeline, which is an extraordinary amount for any system to handle,” said Cody Rinehart, producer and editor. “The fact that it could actually play back in real time blew my mind.”

Behind the scenes as the production team films a historical sequence using projection mapping and practical effects for Texas Legacy in Lights (Image: Blackmagic Design)



Blackmagic Design said the production was captured using its URSA Cine 12K digital film camera and completed with the company’s post-production workflow. The high-resolution footage enabled the production team to preserve the detail and color of the large-scale projected visuals throughout the editing process.

While projection mapping is usually associated with architectural installations, museums, and live events, Texas Legacy in Lights demonstrates its growing role in narrative filmmaking. By combining mapped imagery with physical environments, the production shows how immersive projection techniques can become part of the storytelling process rather than only a visual effect.

