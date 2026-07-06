Retail: Medik8 Turns New York Storefront Into Interactive Beauty Experience

In Manhattan beauty brand Medik8 is using immersive projection and motion-reactive technology to transform a retail window into a street-level brand experience.

Created in partnership with Quan Media and Visual Feeder, the installation at 243 W. 28th St. combines projection mapping, responsive visuals and digital storytelling inspired by Medik8’s science-led approach to skincare.

Interactive storefront

The activation uses prismatic light effects, animated droplets and reactive motion graphics that respond to pedestrians as they pass by the storefront. According to the project partners, the creative concept was designed to translate the precision and innovation associated with advanced skincare products into an immersive public experience.

Rather than functioning as a traditional advertising display, the installation turns the storefront into an interactive environment that encourages engagement and social sharing.

A video of the experience can be viewed below:

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Retail media meets experiential marketing

The project reflects a growing trend among beauty and lifestyle brands to use digital out-of-home technology to create more immersive and memorable in-person interactions.

By combining interactive projection with a prominent urban storefront location, Medik8 is using the window as both a retail touchpoint and a media platform, creating a branded experience intended to capture attention and encourage participation from passersby.