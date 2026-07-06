Digital Signage: Georgia Tech Centralizes Athletic Digital Signage With Novisign

The university has deployed Novisign's cloud-based platform across seven athletic facilities, consolidating fan-facing and athlete-facing communications while simplifying digital signage management.

Georgia Tech Athletics has selected Novisign to manage digital signage across seven athletic venues using a single cloud-based platform.

The deployment includes Hank McCamish Pavilion, Russ Chandler Stadium, the Judy and Steve Zelnak Basketball Practice Facility, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field, O’Keefe Gymnasium and the Anderson Building. Athletics staff can remotely schedule and update content across the network from a centralized content management system rather than managing individual displays.

The platform supports a mix of public-facing and internal communications. On game days, the displays are used for concession menus, promotions and operational messaging, while athlete-facing screens provide recruiting content, player recognition, team updates and other locker room communications.

Digital concession menu boards are among the applications supported by Georgia Tech’s new Novisign-managed digital signage network (Image: Novisign)



“Novisign allows us to run game-day concession menus on the concourse one minute and switch to a player tribute reel in the locker room the next, all from one digital signage platform and at a cost-effective price point,” said Jermaine Williams, Assistant Athletic Director, Facilities, Operations & Events for Georgia Tech Athletics.

The project reflects the growth in collegiate athletics technology, where digital signage is evolving beyond game-day information to become a platform for recruiting, internal communications, and athlete engagement. Cloud-based management also enables universities to maintain consistent branding and update content across multiple facilities without requiring on-site intervention.