DooH: Zetadisplay Selected For Copenhagen Airport DooH Overhaul

Media Port has selected Zetadisplay to provide the technology behind a major upgrade of the advertising network at Copenhagen Airport. The project will replace most of the airport’s existing media inventory with new digital displays beginning in January 2027.

Media Port is preparing to take over as media operator at Copenhagen Airport in January 2027 and has contracted integrator Zetadisplay to provide digital infrastructure, software and managed services for the network.

The initial rollout will replace the majority of the airport’s current advertising inventory with new digital units, including seven large-format displays positioned at key passenger locations.

Zetadisplay’s Engage Suite will manage content across the network and support programmatic DooH campaigns, real-time campaign optimization, audience analytics and performance reporting.

The system will also integrate real-time passenger information with advertising placement, giving Media Port the ability to adjust content and campaigns based on audience and travel data.

The upgrade coincides with a major terminal expansion at Copenhagen Airport and continued growth in passenger numbers. The airport handled 32.4 million passengers last year, with international travelers accounting for about two-thirds of the total. Around one-quarter of passengers use Copenhagen as a transfer hub.

Media Port currently operates airport media networks at Istanbul Airport, Riga Airport and Çukurova International Airport.

The Copenhagen deployment adds another major transport location for Zetadisplay, whose Engage Suite is also used across retail, workplace and other DooH networks.