DooH: ECN Brings Account-Based Marketing to Office DooH

Executive Channel Network has launched ABM Matcher, a new planning tool that connects advertisers’ target company lists with audiences across its premium office DooH network in the UK, France and Germany.

The tool is designed to extend account-based marketing (ABM), widely used in B2B digital campaigns, into physical workplace media.

Advertisers and agencies can securely upload lists of companies they want to reach and compare them with audiences across ECN’s network of premium office buildings. The resulting data can help identify locations where campaigns have opportunities to reach employees and decision-makers from targeted organizations.

The approach allows advertisers to begin campaign planning with specific companies rather than relying primarily on geography or broader audience demographics.

ECN said ABM Matcher is intended to connect established B2B marketing strategies with office DooH, giving advertisers another way to incorporate audience data into media planning.

ABM Matcher is available through ECN’s website and joins a broader set of planning resources covering audience insights, programmatic advertising, location intelligence and industry information.

The launch comes as DooH planning continues to become more audience-led, with advertisers increasingly using data to determine where campaigns run and which audiences particular locations can reach.