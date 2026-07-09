DBCI Q2 2026 Reminder: Take Part in Our Survey

The Q2 survey of the Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI) is an important measurement tool for the whole digital signage industry. We are inviting companies to share their perspective on the second quarter of 2026. Join now and contribute your insights.

Through both consulting and editorial work, invidis continuously supports and analyzes the digital signage market. A key foundation of this effort is the Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI), which measures the state of the industry on a quarterly basis.

Each quarter, hundreds of executives participate in the DBCI survey. It takes just three minutes — add your assessment and help us refine the overall picture of the industry.

Take part now!

As always, the results will be published free of charge on invidis.de. Please complete the survey by July 15, 2026. All responses are incorporated directly into the analysis.