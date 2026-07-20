New Brunswick Expansion: Pattison Outdoor Acquires Mark’s Media

The Canadian OoH company Pattison strengthens its position in Atlantic Canada by adding digital and classic billboards in Greater Moncton, including the region's largest digital screen.

Pattison Outdoor has expanded its presence in Atlantic Canada through the acquisition of Mark’s Media Group, adding new out-of-home advertising inventory in Greater Moncton and strengthening its position in the province of New Brunswick.

Effective June 1, the acquisition adds 11 digital and two classic billboard faces to Pattison Outdoor’s portfolio. The deal includes a 10-by-40-foot (3 by 12.2 meters) digital superboard and two vertical digital displays in downtown Moncton, as well as digital billboards in the Mapleton retail district.

According to Pattison, the acquisition effectively doubles its presence in Greater Moncton while expanding its reach in one of New Brunswick’s largest advertising markets. The additional inventory complements the company’s existing portfolio of digital and static billboards, transit advertising and street-level media across the province.

“This acquisition not only broadens our reach in vital markets but also solidifies our commitment to offer diverse and dynamic advertising solutions to our clients,” said Steve McGregor, president of Pattison Outdoor Advertising.