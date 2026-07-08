M&A: Talon acquires PJX Media

Independent OoH agency Talon is expanding its US business with the acquisition of PJX Media. The companies say the transaction creates the largest independent OoH specialist in the country.

Talon has acquired US out-of-home specialist PJX Media as part of its continued investment in the North American market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together two independent OoH businesses. According to the companies, the combined business creates the largest independent OoH specialist in the US. Talon says the transaction expands its capabilities as clients increasingly seek more connected and data-driven OOH solutions.

PJX Media will continue to operate under its existing name following the acquisition. The companies say existing client relationships, service and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged. At the same time, PJX will gain access to Talon’s programmatic, technology, data and campaign effectiveness capabilities.

“This is an important step for Talon and a strong signal of our continued commitment to the US market,” said Sue Frogley, Global CEO at Talon. “PJX is a highly respected business with a strong team, a great reputation and a very complementary offer.”

Rick Robinson, CEO of PJX Media, added: “Joining Talon marks a new chapter for PJX. We have built our business around agility, service and specialist expertise, and this partnership allows us to build on that with access to broader technology, data and effectiveness capabilities.”