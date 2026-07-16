International OoH: WOO Adds 21 New Members As Global Growth Continues

The latest expansion of the World Out of Home Organization spans media owners, suppliers, agencies and associations across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has added 21 new members from Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, continuing a year of membership growth for the global out-of-home industry body.

The announcement follows WOO’s annual congress in London, which attracted more than 800 delegates, making it the organization’s largest congress to date and contributing to what it describes as its strongest year on record.

The expansion includes 13 national media owners, four OoH service providers and suppliers, two national OoH associations and two international media agencies. Serbian media owner Grifon becomes WOO’s first member from Serbia.

New members represent countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the United States, the UAE, Oman, Israel, Nigeria, Jordan and South Korea.

Among the new media owner members are Clear Channel US, Clear Channel Spain, Good Traffic (US), Pulsehub (UK), Multi Platform Network (UAE), Alessi (Italy), and P2ACH-AI (South Korea).

New supplier members include Hammerson (UK), Esprit Digital, Adquick (US) and GCS (Israel). Italy’s Associazione AAPIAIPE and Mada Media (UAE) joined as national association members, while Silverflow (Germany) and OTS Media (Spain) joined as international media agencies.