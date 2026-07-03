LED: Siliconcore and Brightlogic Link Touch Interaction Across LED Displays

Demonstration at Infocomm 2026 shows how touch input on one LED surface can drive content on a separate, fine-pixel-pitch display.

Siliconcore and Brightlogic used Infocomm 2026 to demonstrate a new approach to interactive DV-LED installations, linking touch input on one LED display to visual responses across a separate LED floor.

The demonstration paired Siliconcore’s 2.6 mm pixel-pitch LED display with integrated infrared sensing and Brightlogic’s Touchcontroller Pro platform to enable interaction across a larger 1.2 mm LED floor canvas. Rather than treating each display as a standalone surface, the system illustrated how multiple LED installations can function together as a single interactive environment.

The demo can be viewed below:

According to the companies, the system delivers 16 milliseconds response times while supporting unlimited simultaneous touch points across display canvases up to 32K pixels wide. The technology was demonstrated using interactive content designed for applications such as experience centers, corporate environments, simulation spaces, command-and-control facilities, and entertainment venues.

By allowing touch input on one display to trigger content across another, the system gives designers greater flexibility when creating immersive environments without requiring every display surface to incorporate touch technology.

The new 2.6 mm XR/IR display expands Siliconcore’s interactive LED portfolio alongside its 1.2 mm and 1.9 mm XR products. The company says the display also incorporates its Common Cathode IQ technology, designed to reduce power consumption and heat generation while maintaining image quality for professional installations.