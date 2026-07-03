European Rollout: Vusion Delivers 4.2 Million ESL to Jysk

Danish furniture retailer Jysk is digitizing its price tags and moving its entire IT infrastructure to the cloud, partnering with Vusion on both projects across Europe.

Jysk and French retail-tech firm Vusion have worked together for a decade, and now they’re expanding that partnership across Europe.

The two companies are focusing on two projects: digitizing shelf labels and moving Jysk’s IT infrastructure to Vusion’s cloud platform. In total, they plan to install 4.2 million electronic shelf labels (ESL). The first phase covers roughly 1.2 million ESL in Jysk’s Nordic stores, followed by about 3 million more across 750 stores throughout Europe.

Vusioncloud in 2,500 Jysk Stores

Vusion will also migrate Jysk’s IT systems to its cloud platform. Some 2,500 Jysk stores in Northern Europe, the DACH region, and the Benelux countries will move their infrastructure to Vusioncloud, which Jysk expects will streamline operations and speed up delivery cycles. Vusion says the platform will also standardize business processes across stores.

“As we continue modernizing our stores across Europe, we’re investing in solutions that give us more scalability, operational efficiency, and flexibility going forward,” says Carsten Nørgreen Weinkouff, Executive Vice President Retail Development, Marketing, E-Commerce & Omnichannel at Jysk.

Sébastien Fourcy, Senior Executive Vice President EMA at Vusion, adds: “This milestone with Jysk shows the strength of long-term customer partnerships and the accelerating shift toward cloud-native retail platforms.”

Vusion Also Active at Walmart

Walmart is running a similar project, replacing analog price tags with digital ones in 2,300 U.S. stores, with Mexican stores planning a large-scale ESL rollout next.

The Jysk-Vusion deal reflects a broader shift toward digital retail ecosystems, where real-time pricing and consistent communication matter more. Store staff benefit too: less time swapping tags means more time for customers.