Hospitality: London’s Botree Hotel Unveils Immersive Nightlife Venue

The new 550-capacity event space combines architectural lighting, LED video and immersive audiovisual design to transform a former basement into a flexible entertainment venue.

The Botree hotel in London’s Marylebone district has unveiled 77, a 550-capacity nightlife and event venue that uses integrated lighting, LED video and immersive audiovisual design to create a flexible entertainment space beneath the hotel.

Designed by Amsterdam-based studio Concrete, the two-level venue reimagines the traditional nightclub layout with an asymmetrical floorplan, tiered seating and a mezzanine that create changing sightlines throughout the space. A sculptural staircase connects the two levels while reinforcing the venue’s vertical design.

The two-level venue features integrated LED lighting, immersive audiovisual design and flexible event spaces beneath London’s BoTree hotel (Image: Jimi Herrtage)

The lighting system has been designed as an architectural element rather than a standalone effect. Continuous LED lines follow the building’s curved geometry and synchronize with the audio system to transform the atmosphere throughout performances and events. Behind the elevated DJ booth, a full-height LED video wall delivers dynamic visual content, with additional displays extending the immersive environment across the venue.

Designed as a flexible venue for nightclub events, live performances, brand activations and private functions, 77 integrates its lighting, video and sound systems into the architecture rather than treating them as separate technical elements. The venue is scheduled to open on Sept. 26 as part of The BoTree hotel’s events offering.