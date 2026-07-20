DooH: OAAA Launches Hot Car Prevention Campaign with Ad Council, NHTSA

The public awareness campaign encourages DooH operators to run "Stop. Look. Lock." messaging to help prevent pediatric vehicular heatstroke.

The Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) has partnered with the Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on a nationwide campaign to help prevent hot car deaths.

As summer heat intensifies, the initiative urges parents and caregivers to adopt a simple routine before leaving their vehicle: Stop. Look. Lock. Drivers are encouraged to check the back seat before walking away and always lock their vehicle.

Pediatric vehicular heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children aged 14 and younger. According to the campaign, 12 children had already died in hot cars in the United States this year as of July 10.

OAAA is encouraging out-of-home media owners to support the initiative by running the Heatstroke Prevention public service announcement in available inventory throughout the summer, when the risk of heat-related deaths is highest.

The campaign aims to remind families that parked vehicles can heat up rapidly – even on relatively mild days – and that no child should ever be left unattended inside a vehicle.