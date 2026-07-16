Education: Colombian University Centralizes Multi-Campus AV with AVoIP Network

A new AVoIP deployment across three Colombian campuses highlights how universities are centralizing AV management to improve reliability, streamline support and prepare for future digital learning initiatives.

Universities are increasingly turning to centrally managed audiovisual infrastructure as they expand hybrid learning environments and look to simplify the management of growing technology estates across multiple campuses.

One example is Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina in Colombia, which has completed the first phase of its Rauda initiative, a project designed to standardize AV operations and centralize management across campuses in Bogotá, Pereira and Valledupar.

Before the deployment, the university relied on independently managed classroom displays, meeting room technology and digital signage systems spread across its campuses. According to Kramer, the fragmented environment made it more difficult to maintain consistent user experiences while increasing support requirements.

Working with systems integrator Merge, the university implemented an AVoverIP architecture that links classrooms, auditoriums, meeting spaces, and digital signage into a single network.

The deployment allows AV content to be distributed more efficiently while enabling IT staff to monitor system performance and manage equipment remotely through a centralized platform.

Cloud management supports future growth

The project combines Kramer AVoIP hardware with cloud-based monitoring and management tools, giving technicians greater visibility into system performance and reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting.

According to the university, the new infrastructure has improved operational efficiency while creating a more consistent experience for faculty and students. The platform also allows digital signage content to be updated in real time across multiple campuses.

The deployment includes Kramer AVoIP encoders and decoders, wireless collaboration devices, cloud-based management software, and Netgear network switches.