DooH: DPAA Canada Summit Draws Record Attendance in Toronto

Nearly 400 industry professionals attended the annual event, where creativity, sports partnerships and campaign measurement emerged as key themes shaping the future of DooH.

The summit brought together representatives from agencies, brands, media owners, ad tech companies, and sales organizations, with a focus on networking, business development, and discussions on emerging trends in digital out-of-home (DooH) advertising.

Several themes surfaced throughout the day, with speakers highlighting the growing importance of creative execution, sports and entertainment partnerships, and campaign measurement as drivers of industry growth. Executives from companies including Mastercard, Ikea Canada, Intuit Canada, and NBCUniversal took part in panel discussions and keynote sessions.

DPAA President and CEO Barry Frey said the summit highlighted both the industry’s momentum and the role of collaboration in advancing DooH.

“This event was inspiring in so many ways,” Frey said, pointing to the strong representation of women leaders throughout the program, as well as discussions around new tools and trends supporting continued market growth.

One of the day’s announcements came during a session on omnichannel advertising, where attention measurement company Adelaide and Canadian delivery platform Skip revealed a new partnership.

The summit concluded with a case study examining how out-of-home media supported a public awareness campaign on breast cancer detection, highlighting the role advertising can play in delivering social impact alongside commercial outcomes.