Barcelona: ISE Hackathon Strengthens AV Talent Pipeline in Second Year

The second edition of the ISE Hackathon brought together 60 students from 17 European universities, reinforcing the show's growing focus on addressing the AV industry's skills gap – now it is clear there will be a third ISE Hackathon in 2027.

The ISE Hackathon returned for its second edition in 2026, bringing together 60 finalists from 17 European universities for a 48-hour competition designed to tackle real-world AV challenges while strengthening the industry’s future talent pipeline.

Rather than functioning solely as a student coding competition, the event positioned participants alongside exhibitors, sponsors and industry mentors on the ISE show floor, where teams refined ideas with direct feedback from manufacturers and integrators. Organizers say that close industry interaction is what distinguishes the Hackathon from traditional university competitions.

Students from 17 European universities gathered at ISE 2026 to tackle real-world AV challenges during the second annual ISE Hackathon (Image: ISE)

Students competed across three categories – Sustainability, Innovation and Cybersecurity – developing practical solutions in less than 48 hours before presenting their work on the Innovation Park Pitching Stage. Projects explored topics ranging from AI-enabled workflows and sustainable AV design to securing increasingly connected audiovisual systems.

Addressing the AV skills gap

While the competition produced winning teams in each category, ISE is increasingly positioning the Hackathon as a response to one of the AV industry’s biggest long-term challenges: attracting and developing new talent. Managing Director Mike Blackman said the strong response to the second edition shows growing demand for initiatives that connect students with real industry problems and help prepare the next generation of AV professionals.

That emphasis aligns with broader conversations across the industry. Skills development, recruitment and education have become recurring themes at recent ISE events, with organizers expanding the Innovation Park and other programs aimed at startups, students and emerging professionals. The Hackathon is one of the most visible expressions of that strategy by placing participants directly in front of potential employers and technology partners.

ISE said the Hackathon will return in 2027 as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting long-term industry growth through practical, industry-connected learning experiences. The next edition of ISE takes place at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via from February 2-5, 2027.