Column: A Flock of Drones, World Records and a Cowboy Hat

Drones are breaking one Guinness World Record after another. The digital signage industry can get in on the action – if it gets creative. A column/rant by Balthasar Mayer.

People love records. The fastest, the best, the first – everyone is fascinated by them. And for decades, no brand has captured this desire as skillfully as the Guinness World Records, formerly known as the Guinness Book of Records.

Now, we’re no longer tied to the book format: In the age of the internet, the hunt for the next record can be scaled to perfection. And this is also evident in one ProAV sector: drones, the rising stars of the digital signage and events sector.

China is leading the record race; last year, the record for “the most drones flying simultaneously under group control” was broken there several times. Currently, the official Guinness World Record stands at 33,615.

All we can say is: congratulations to China. With the same project, the country also holds the record for “the largest image displayed in the air.”

But other nations are also in the running. India presented the largest flag created using drones. The USA holds the record for the largest logo created using drones. And for the largest drone cowboy hat. And the Guinness World Record for the largest – brace yourselves – bone created using drones goes to Dubai.

Records like these should also give ProAV companies hope that they too can be included in this illustrious Guinness circle. When it comes to drones, international competition is fierce, so you have to get creative: The largest projection with an 16:9.564 aspect ratio? The corporate network with the most installed media players pointing north? The largest DooH display installed on a Monday by a technician named Bob? Anything is possible. Guinness World Records, here we come.