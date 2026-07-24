Winter Olympics 2026: Leyard Details STVR Studio LED Upgrade

Slovakia's public broadcaster modernized its flagship sports studio with a curved LED video wall ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Local manufacturing helped complete the project within a three-week installation window.

Leyard Europe has released details of the project, which saw STVR replace aging display technology in its Bratislava studio with a curved LED wall designed for live television production.

Working with systems integrator City Light Slovakia, STVR replaced aging display technology in its flagship sports studio in Bratislava with a curved 6.35- by 2.04-meter (20.8- by 6.7-foot) LED wall based on the Planar Directlight Slim Series with a 1.2 mm pixel pitch. The display serves as the primary backdrop for the broadcaster’s sports programming.

According to Leyard, manufacturing the display at its Slovak production facility helped meet the tight project schedule. The local production capability reduced lead times, allowing the system to be delivered, installed, tested and commissioned before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Feb. 6, 2026.

The curved Leyard LED wall provides a seamless backdrop for STVR’s sports broadcasts from its Bratislava studio (Image: Leyard)

The installation uses front-serviceable LED cabinets arranged in a curved configuration, providing greater flexibility for television production while simplifying future maintenance. The display also incorporates power and signal redundancy to improve reliability during live broadcasts.

City Light Slovakia coordinated the installation with STVR and Leyard Europe to complete the project within the three-week window created by the procurement process.

The upgraded studio debuted in time for STVR’s Winter Olympics coverage and continues to serve as the broadcaster’s primary sports production facility. In addition to sports programming, the LED wall supports other live television broadcasts.